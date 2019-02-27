Man, 47, arrested for displaying fake bomb inside Burger King, police say

Luis Felipe Jaspe Jr., 47, of Miami, is accused of pulling out a fake bomb at a Burger King in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 47-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for pulling out a fake bomb inside a Burger King in Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade police, Luis Felipe Jaspe Jr., of Miami, entered the Burger King on Bird Road and Southwest 70th Court around 1:15 p.m.

Police said a patron inside the fast-food restaurant saw Jaspe handling a threaded metal pipe wrapped with black tape, a red cap and battery wires.

Jaspe then removed a laptop computer and a metal box with electrical wires from his bag, authorities said.

Police said the patron left the restaurant and immediately notified police about what he saw.

Jaspe was taken into custody at the scene.

Miami-Dade police said the police department's bomb technicians along with Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents also responded to the scene and destroyed the device, which was determined to be a fake bomb.

Jaspe faces a charge of possession of a hoax bomb.

