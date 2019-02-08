Man, 76, fatally stabs woman at west Miami-Dade County home, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 76-year-old man was taken into custody Friday morning after he fatally stabbed a woman inside her townhouse in west Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers were called to the home off Southwest 152nd Avenue and Eighth Way after the man had stabbed the 71-year-old victim, from whom he had been separated for four months.

Police said the suspect went to the home to visit the woman, but then walked to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and began stabbing her.

Authorities said a teenage girl inside the home intervened and was unharmed. A group of roofers who were working on a nearby home said the granddaughter ran outside, screaming for help.

"We hear screaming, we go to help to find out what's going on inside the house and we see the lady on the floor and the man standing over her with a knife," one worker said. "There was blood everywhere. We tried to tell him to put the knife down. We threw several things at him to make him get away from the injured lady. He wouldn't. He tried stabbing himself. He said he didn't care. We actually acted like we had a weapon on us to try to get him to calm down."

The victim was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where she died.

The suspect's and victim's identities have not yet been released.

