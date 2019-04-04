Man accused of breaking into Palmetto Bay Village Hall

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are searching for a man they said broke into Palmetto Bay Village Hall Thursday morning.

According to authorities, Marcelin Holdson, 38, broke into the building, then vandalized and destroyed property in the lobby and adjoining offices.

The Miami-Dade Police Department obtained surveillance video of the burglary, and detectives later identified Holdson as the burglar.

Police said Holdson is homeless and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Village of Palmetto Bay Policing Unit at 305-278-4000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Holdson is expected to face charges of burglary and criminal mischief.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.