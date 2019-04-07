Man accused of breaking into Palmetto Bay Village Hall arrested, police say

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. - A man accused of breaking into Palmetto Bay Village Hall has been arrested, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Police said Marcelin Holdson, 38, was arrested Saturday after the incident that occurred earlier this week at Palmetto Bay Village Hall on East Hibiscus Street.

Holdson broke in through the front door of the Village Hall, according to investigators. Police said he then vandalized and destroyed property in the lobby and adjoining offices.

Officers discovered the burglary and were able to obtain surveillance video. Police said this assisted detectives in identifying Holdson as the perpetrator.

