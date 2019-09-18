Man accused of masturbating outside Miami Southridge Senior High School

David Santos-Munoz, 79, is accused of masturbating while looking at three teenagers in front of Miami Southridge Senior High School.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 79-year-old man was arrested after he was seen masturbating outside Miami Southridge Senior High School, police said.

David Santos-Munoz was arrested Tuesday on three counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child.

According to an arrest affidavit, three students noticed Santos-Munoz sitting in his gold Nissan Pathfinder, recording them with his phone. They said his penis was exposed and he was masturbating while looking at them.

One of the teenagers took a picture of the SUV and license plate with her phone, leading police to Santos-Munoz, who was the registered owner. Police said all three teens identified Santos-Munoz as the man who was masturbating in front of the school.

Police said they found lubricant and wipes in the vehicle's center console and soiled napkins scattered near the driver's seat.

The teens told police they had seen the same SUV in front of the school "almost every day for the past two weeks."

Police said Santos-Munoz confessed. He was arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

