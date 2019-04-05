Man accused of posing as hotel guests, racking up charges on victims' credit cards

Cristopher Parish, 36, of Delray Beach, is accused of racking up charges on hotel guests' credit cards.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Delray Beach man was arrested Thursday on accusations that he posed as guests at two Miami-Dade County hotels and racked up charges on the true guests' credit cards.

According to an arrest report, Cristopher Parish, 36, went to the pro shop March 17 at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort in Aventura and selected more than $1,500 worth of items.

The merchandise included designer book bags, shirts and water shoes.

Police said Parish directed the clerk to bill the items to room 21-221 and identified himself as the guest who was staying in the room.

While the victim was checking out of the hotel, he noticed the charges on his American Express credit card and reported the fraud on his account.

Police said hotel staff was able to verify through security footage that Parish was actually the person who made the charges.

According to the arrest report, hotel employees spotted Parish at the hotel Thursday and notified security.

Police said Parish was in possession of a JW Marriott room key that was not programmed. Authorities said his personal belongings were found inside an engineering room on the fifth floor of the hotel, along with the items that had been fraudulently purchased last month.

A stolen check was also found in Parish's possession, which was confirmed stolen from a guest at the InterContinental Miami hotel, authorities said. The victim in that case also reported that items had been charged to her room without her authorization.

Parish was arrested and issued a trespass notice for the JW Marriott for five years.

Parish faces charges of grand theft, fraud by impersonating someone else and credit card fraud.





