Man accused of pulling out knife on woman at Dolphin Mall

SWEETWATER, Fla. - A Miami man was arrested Sunday after he assaulted a kiosk employee at Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater and then pulled a knife on her, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the woman was working at the I-Gear kiosk Sunday afternoon when she was approached by Felix Yera, 44, who inquired about a watch.

Sweetwater police said the woman was attending to Yera when he brushed her breast with his hand.

Police said the woman continued to attend to Yera and asked if he was going to purchase the watch.

According to the arrest report, Yera handed a card to the woman and then pressed his genital area against her backside as she tried to ring up his purchase.

Police said the victim asked Yera to back up and told him his card was declined.

She then told him to give back the watch if he wasn't going to purchase it, but Yera claimed he had already given it back to her, authorities said.

Police said the woman told Yera she knew he had the watch, at which time he pulled out a kitchen knife and threw the watch on the counter, saying, "What watch? I don't have no watch."

Yera was found by police just before 6:30 p.m. and was escorted to a security office. Police said the victim identified Yera as the man who touched her and pulled out a knife on her.

Two knives were found in the suspect's backpack, including the one used during the incident, the report stated.

Yera was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, improper exhibition of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

