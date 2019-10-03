Man accused of shooting 2 people at party in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Miami man was arrested Wednesday, days after he shot two people at an apartment party in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Timothy Jacob Hall, 20, got into an argument Friday night with another man at the apartment unit within the Cutler Manor apartment complex in the area of Southwest 108th Avenue and 216th Street.

Police said Hall initiated the argument in the living room of the home and the victim pushed him.

Authorities said Hall then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the abdomen.

The victim fell to the floor, along with a woman who was also at the party, police said.

According to the arrest report, the woman was trying to get up when Hall fired the gun again, striking the woman's right wrist.

Police said Hall then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and remains in critical condition, authorities said.

Police said the woman identified Hall in a photo as the man who shot her and the other victim.

Hall turned himself in to police on Wednesday, but declined to speak with detectives without an attorney present.

He faces two counts of attempted felony murder.

