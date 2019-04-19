Man accused of shooting woman in head surrenders to police

Lerio Minnis, 25, is accused of fatally shooting a woman in the head in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A 25-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a woman in the head over a dog dispute surrendered to police Friday, Miami Gardens police confirmed.

According to authorities, Lerio Minnis was taken into custody at a family member's home and brought to the Miami Gardens Police Department.

He faces charges of second-degree murder and shooting a deadly missile into a dwelling.

Miami Gardens police said Danette Johnson Simmons, 63, was fatally shot April 4 in her home on Northwest 17th Court.

Relatives told reporters at a news conference Wednesday that Simmons didn't know Minnis.

They said Minnis tried to take the victim's Yorkshire terrier, claiming the dog was his. When Simmons wouldn't give him her dog, they said the man shot her in the head.

Minnis lives down the block from Simmons' home.

