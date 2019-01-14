Man accused of smashing glass windows, knocking over computers at bank

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested Monday morning after he caused a big disturbance at a bank in west Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade police Detective Lee Cowart, authorities were called to the Bank of America just before 9:15 a.m. about a man who had smashed glass windows and knocked computers down onto the floor after he became irate over a transaction.

Cowart said the man was apprehended in the area of Southwest 152nd Avenue and Bird Road.

Cowart said a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew responded to the scene to check out a cut the suspect had to his forehead.

The suspect's identity was not immediately released.

