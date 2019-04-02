Man accused of spitting on woman, officer in Miami-Dade County

David Depew, 47, is accused of spitting on a woman and a police officer in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested Monday after he spat on a woman and a police officer in Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, David DeWayne Depew, 47, who is homeless, bumped a woman from the back for an unknown reason and then manhandled her right shoulder, forcing her downward.

A witness in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and 68th Avenue told police she saw Depew spit on the woman.

Police said he also picked up a discarded cigarette from the ground and tried to force it into the victim's mouth.

The witness tried to call 911 on her cellphone, but Depew slapped it out of her hand, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Depew was taken into custody after he returned to the scene.

Police said he was being escorted inside the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center when he began yelling slurs at police. He then turned around and spat in the face of an officer, authorities said.

Depew faces charges of battery and battery on a police officer.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.