Man accused of stabbing stepfather at Miami-Dade townhome, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 23-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning shortly after he stabbed his stepfather at their townhouse in Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Jeffrey Castillo called 911 to report the stabbing at his home in the 3200 block of Bird Road.

Police said Castillo was found at a nearby Mobil gas station, bleeding from his hand.

A witness told police she didn't know what was going on but saw Castillo drop a knife on the ground at the gas station.

Some of Castillo's arrest report was redacted; however, authorities confirmed they found the victim, who is Castillo's stepfather, lying on the second-floor kitchen area, suffering from multiple stab wounds and unable to move or speak due to the pain.

Police said Castillo stabbed his stepfather after they had both gone out Saturday night and the stepfather returned home intoxicated.

Authorities said Castillo searched the home for his mother and asked his stepfather where she was.

"Don't worry about (it). You good? Calm down," the victim repeatedly told Castillo, according to the arrest report.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Police said Castillo confessed to the stabbing and was arrested on a second-degree attempted murder charge.

Police have not publicly confirmed the whereabouts of Castillo's mother.



