Man accused of striking 3-year-old girl in face with shoe

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Miami man was arrested Wednesday on accusations that he struck his 3-year-old daughter in the face with a shoe after she dropped her plate of food on the floor.

According to an arrest report, Elijah Burns, 25, struck his daughter on the left side of her face with the shoe, causing her to suffer a large contusion around her left eye and a cut above her left eyebrow.

Miami-Dade police said the victim's mother confronted Burns inside the home in the 29000 block of Southwest 161st Court and he fled the scene.

According to the arrest report, the toddler was examined by a nurse who said the girl appeared to have been struck with a sandal or shoe that did not have tread.

Police said the victim told the nurse Burns called her a "p**** b****" after she spilled her rice and then struck her with the shoe.

Authorities said Burns gave a self-serving statement while speaking with detectives and his depiction of what happened did not coincide with the physical evidence.

He was consequently arrested on a child abuse charge.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.