Man airlifted to hospital after his dog bites him in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A man was airlifted to a hospital Monday morning after he was bitten by his dog in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 2100 NW 153rd St. in the Bunche Park neighborhood.

Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Nelly Joseph said the dog was a Perro de Presa Canario.

The dog has since been removed from the home by Animal Services.

Jerry Hixon, who is one of the victim's neighbors, told Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon that the victim's dogs sometimes bark when they see people, but have never attacked someone before.

"I just heard that the dog -- he was trying to tell the dog to back up, to back up -- and the next thing I heard, they attacked him," Hixon said.

The victim's condition has not been released, but police said his injuries were non-life-threatening.

