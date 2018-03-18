Man arrested accused of killing father, son in hit-and-run crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade County Police have arrested a man accused of killing a father and son in a hit-and-run crash along the Dolphin Expressway last month.

Earl Lewis, 32, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a fatal crash, driving without a license and grand theft auto.

Court records indicated that Lewis was arrested via an out-of-county warrant.

Jose Cepeda, 57, and Cesar Cepeda, 34, were attending to a disabled vehicle on the side of State Road 836 on Feb. 9 when they were struck and killed by a passing car driven by Lewis. Police said Lewis then fled the scene in Jose Cepeda's SUV. It was later found abandoned in Homestead.

Before the hit-and-run crash, Cesar Cepeda had been involved in an accident on State Road 836 and called his father and authorities for help. Jose Cepeda arrived within minutes to help his son.

Cesar and Jose Cepeda

"He died protecting his son. My father-in-law loved his children," Josephine Sandelis-Cepeda said of Jose Cepeda last month. "These men are honorable men, kings in our family."

Lewis is currently being held at Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on more than $2 million bond.

