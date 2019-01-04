Man arrested after gun discharges at FIU's Biscayne Bay Campus

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested Thursday after his gun went off while he was in a physical altercation with someone at Florida International University's Biscayne Bay campus, authorities said.

FIU spokeswoman Maydel Santana said the altercation was between two Aramark grounds maintenance workers.

According to an arrest report, Robert Francis Byrd, 53, was illegally carrying a gun in his waistband on school property when it discharged twice.

No one was injured.

Police said Byrd was taken to the FIU police station for questioning.

He was then arrested on charges of firing a gun on school property and possession of a firearm on school property.

It's unclear what led up to the altercation.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.