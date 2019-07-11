Man arrested after stealing white box truck in southwest Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested Thursday morning after he stole a white box truck that was left running outside a home in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, the owner of the truck went back into her home and had left the truck running when the suspect jumped into the vehicle and drove away.

Zabaleta said officers spotted the truck nearby in the area of Southwest 140th Avenue and 47th Street and the suspect tried to run away.

He said a perimeter was established and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect's identity was not immediately released.



