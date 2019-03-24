Man arrested after stabbing in Miami Gardens, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A man was arrested early Saturday after police said he stabbed a man during a fight in Miami Gardens.

Earl Barnes, 61, of Miami Gardens, faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to Miami Gardens police, Barnes got into an argument with the 54-year-old victim near the 18200 block of Northwest 31st Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The argument escalated and Barnes pulled out a knife, stabbing the victim, police said.

The victim then struck Barnes with a baseball bat, police said. The victim left the scene seeking help for his wound, police said.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center in serious, but stable condition. Barnes was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

Barnes is currently being held on $10,000 bond at Miami-Dade County's Pre-Trial Detention Center in Miami.

