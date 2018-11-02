Man arrested at MIA for smuggling drugs into US in shampoo bottles, police say

MIAMI - A man was arrested Thursday at Miami International Airport after being caught with shampoo bottles filled with drugs, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Juan Carlos Carbonell Canas, 43, of Miami, had just gotten off a flight from Colombia when he was stopped by a Customs and Border Protection officer.

The officer took Carbonell Canas to a secondary search location, where his checked baggage and carry-on baggage were searched, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police said the CBP officer discovered a package containing two bottles of shampoo, as well as a bottle of liquid male enhancement formula.

The officer tested the liquid in each bottle.

According to the arrest report, both shampoo bottles tested positive for fentanyl and the bottle of male enhancement formula tested positive for heroin.

Police said Carbonell Canas was also found to be in possession of more than $14,000 in U.S. currency. The money was in denominations consistent with narcotics sales/proceeds, authorities said.

Carbonell Canas was arrested on charges of trafficking fentanyl and trafficking heroin. He also has an immigration hold.

