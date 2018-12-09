Man arrested after series of alleged hate crimes

AVENTURA, Fla. - The Miami-Dade Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a series of hate crimes.

Police took into custody Nadim Siddiqui, who was arrested at his home without incident, police said.

Miami-Dade police said Siddiqui deliberately knocked down and damaged a menorah in the lobby of a building in Aventura on Dec. 4.

On previous occasions, the Aventura Police Department investigated incidents in which the same individual demonstrated a pattern of prejudice, police said.

A thorough investigation was conducted to include a review of the suspect's historical crimes and incidents, police said.

Investigators collaborated with the Miami-Dade County state attorney's office and obtained an arrest warrant for the enhanced charges related to Siddiqui's prejudice motivated crimes.

