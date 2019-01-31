Man arrested in connection with attempted burglary in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. - A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attempted burglary in Miami Shores, authorities announced Thursday.

Miami Shores police Lt. David Golt said the suspect, Elijah Baker, of Miami, faces charges of attempted burglary and criminal mischief.

Authorities said the incident occurred between 3:15 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Northeast 93rd Street.

The victim, George Paul, told Local 10 News that he and his family were away and had no idea their home had been targeted.

He said they came home to find the mess and signs of the attempted break-in.

"He took (a paving stone) and he smashed it against the window," Paul said of the prowler.

Paul's hurricane-proof windows put up quite a fight, although the windows shattered and were temporarily boarded up Monday. His alarm system actually saved the day.

"You see the hit from the brick triggered the house alarm and outdoor sirens," Paul said. "When he heard that, he took off. His bike was parked here and rolled off down the street."

Police said Baker was arrested after authorities received tips from the public following media reports about the incident.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.