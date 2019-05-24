Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian

Luis Mozas, 25, of Miami Gardens, is accused of fleeing the scene of a May 17 crash that killed a pedestrian.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 25-year-old man was arrested last week in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian, authorities announced Friday.

Luis Mozas, of Miami Gardens, was taken into custody May 17 on charges of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in a death and attempting to tamper with physical evidence.

According to Miami-Dade police, the victim, Jose Luis Hernandez Garcia, was attempting to cross the street on Northwest 173rd Drive and 47th Avenue May 9 when Mozas struck the victim with his 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

Police said Mozas continued driving south on 47th Avenue, failing to stop and help Hernandez Garcia.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene and pronounced Hernandez Garcia dead.

Police said Mozas was found last week at his home in Miami Gardens.

Authorities said Mozas' car had damage consistent with the crash, although it was clear the windshield had recently been replaced.

According to his arrest report, Mozas confessed to fleeing the scene and admitted to smoking marijuana several hours prior to the crash.

Mozas said he fled the scene because he was afraid police officers would find marijuana clippings in his car, authorities said.

Police said Mozas also admitted to taking steps to destroy evidence by cleaning the blood splatter and hair from the dash, seats and center column.

He said he then called a glass company to replace the damaged windshield that also had the victim's blood on it, authorities said.



