Man arrested in connection with string of church burglaries

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A South Florida man was arrested Monday in connection with a string of church burglaries.

Police said Jasin Reynolds, 38, of Miami Gardens, broke into churches as far back as 13 months ago.

One of the churches targeted, the Mount Pisgah Seventh Day Adventist Church, was burglarized twice this year, and police believe Reynolds was responsible for both break-ins.

Reynolds appeared in a Miami-Dade County courtroom Tuesday, a day after he was arrested on charges of burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief.

The crimes involve break-ins at multiple churches, primarily in the Miami Gardens area.

On Tuesday, prosecutors added additional charges from 2017 after connecting him to more burglaries from last year.

One of the crimes was caught on a church's surveillance system.

Police said they have no doubt that it was Reynolds on the video rummaging through property.

They said he took a piece of musical equipment each time -- even a piano during one the crimes.

Miami Gardens police said Reynolds took the stolen equipment to Broward County, where he sold it at various pawn shops.

He is being held in lieu of a $28,000 bond.

Reynolds is no stranger to the law as he has a series of past charges for similar and non-similar crimes.





