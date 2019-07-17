Man arrested in fatal shooting outside West Little River barber shop

Adrian Dorta Martinez, 46, was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside Luigi's Clippers Barber Shop.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An argument outside a barber shop led to a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Little River.

Adrian Dorta Martinez, 46, was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. outside Luigi's Clippers Barber Shop on Northwest 95th Street.

According to a Miami-Dade police report, the owner of the barber shop, Juan Luis Martinez, was shot to death after an ongoing feud with a neighbor, who is Dorta Martinez's father, turned physical.

Police said Dorta Martinez drove to the barber shop in a gray Hyundai Santa Fe and confronted the victim, at which time a fight ensued.

Someone broke up the fight, but Dorta Martinez went to his car, pulled out a gun and shot the victim, police said.

The 35-year-old victim managed to run away and tried to hide, but Dorta Martinez drove around the block, got out of his car and shot the victim multiple times.

Luis Martinez was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the entire shooting was recorded on the barber shop's surveillance cameras.

Dorta Martinez was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.