Man arrested over threat to shoot up supermarket, police say

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. - Writing "I'll shoot Winn-Dixie up again" on Facebook got a Florida City resident arrested on Friday, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Robert Gomez, 23, told detectives he made the threat to shoot up his estranged wife's workplace because he was angry over an issue related to their child.

Although he said he was apologetic and didn't want to hurt anyone, he was facing a written threats to kill charge, according to Detective Chris Thomas.

