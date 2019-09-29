Man barricaded inside apartment dies after exchanging gunfire with police

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A deadly police-involved shooting is under investigation in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, an adult male opened fire at officers from inside a unit at the Waterford Point apartment complex.

Police fired back and a standoff ensued.

The standoff ended several hours later with the death of the male.

Police said they do not know whether he was shot by officers or if he took his own life.

One officer was grazed by a bullet during the exchange but was treated on scene and did not require a trip to the hospital, authorities said.

Police said there was a mother and child inside the apartment during the incident.

Miami-Dade police were initially called out to the area because of a disturbance.

Once at the door, officers said they were met by a woman who pointed them towards a man inside the apartment that was displaying troubling behavior.

"He was erratic during the conversation," said Deputy Director Freddy Ramirez with Miami-Dade Police Department. "The subject produced a firearm and fired at our officers. Our officers returned fire. At that time the subject barricaded himself."

Officers retreated and called out a special negotiator, but eventually police learned the man was dead.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the circumstances of the shooting.



