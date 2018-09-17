Man barricaded inside car in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man has barricaded himself inside a car in northwest Miami-Dade County, prompting authorities to close several nearby roadways and a nearby Metrorail station.

Miami-Dade police Detective Christopher Thomas said a man driving a Chevrolet Impala drove himself to the corner of Northwest 64th Street and Northwest 25th Avenue and is refusing to get out.

Thomas said the man could be armed.

Police have closed Northwest 25th to 27th avenues and Northwest 62nd to 66th streets during the investigation.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.