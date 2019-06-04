Man caught on camera stealing large package from southwest Miami-Dade home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was captured on surveillance video stealing a large package that had been dropped off at a home in southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident was reported shortly after 2 p.m. May 16 in the area of Southwest 187th Terrace off Southwest 120th Avenue.

The video shows the thief trying to get the package to fit into the back seat of his white car before the homeowner walks outside and the thief drives away with the door open.

Miami-Dade police Detective Lee Cowart said the car was seen heading toward Southwest 117th Avenue.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

