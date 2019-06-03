Man, child shot to death in pickup truck in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A man and a child were found shot to death Sunday in a pickup truck in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said someone in a dark-colored car pulled up next to the pickup truck at Northwest 37th Avenue and Northwest 207th Street and opened fire.

"We believe at this time the victim was targeted in some fashion," Noel-Pratt said.

She said police found two guns inside the victims' truck.

"One being an unknown-caliber rifle and the other one being a semi-automatic handgun," Noel-Pratt said.

The chief said it's unclear if there was a shootout.

"However, there were multiple shots that were fired at the pickup truck," she said.

Police have not revealed a motive for the shooting.

The victims' identities or the nature of their relationship haven't been released.

