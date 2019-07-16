Man detained following shooting in West Little River

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man has been detained for questioning following a shooting in West Little River, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade police Detective Lee Cowart, officers were called Tuesday afternoon to the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and 95th Street regarding some kind of disturbance or battery.

Witnesses told Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol that they heard several gunshots and ran for cover.

"And then somebody said, 'Somebody got shot. Somebody got shot.' And we found somebody shot and laying on the floor right there," one witness said.

The witness said the victim had been shot in the chest.

He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. His condition has not been released.

No other details were immediately known.



