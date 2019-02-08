That's my truck! Man drives away in repossessed pickup truck, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested Friday morning after he drove off in a pickup truck that had been repossessed and towed away before crashing it into another vehicle in southwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. near South Dixie Highway and Southwest 288th Street.

A tow truck driver was repossessing a Ford F-250 pickup truck at a hotel parking lot in Homestead when the owner, identified as Cruz Campos Martinez, asked if he could get a ride home, Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said.

The tow truck driver agreed, Zabaleta said.

A short time later, Campos Martinez asked the driver if he could retrieve his tools from the pickup truck, Zabaleta said.

The tow truck driver released the pickup truck, at which time Campos Martinez jumped inside and drove away, Zabaleta said.

Officers eventually caught up with the pickup truck after it crashed into another vehicle and arrested Campos Martinez.

Cruz Campos Martinez sits in the back of a Miami-Dade police cruiser.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.