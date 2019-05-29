Man fatally shot at northeast Miami-Dade condominium complex

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon at a condominium complex in northeast Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 2 p.m. at the Ola Condominiums at 15221 NE Sixth Ave.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Lee Cowart said officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A description of the shooter was not immediately known.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



