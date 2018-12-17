Man fatally shot while attending holiday party in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police detectives are searching for answers after a man was fatally shot while attending a holiday party in southwest Miami-Dade.

Police said the victim, Yemil Arguelles, 40, was sitting in the backyard of a home Saturday night in the area of Southwest 159th Place and 70th Street when other party guests saw that he was holding his chest.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the home and determined that Arguelles had been shot.

They took him to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Police said investigators determined that the shot was not fired from the home where the party was being held.

They are now seeking the community's assistance in providing any information that can lead them to the shooter.

Tipsters may call Detective Z. Khan at 305-471-2400. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.



