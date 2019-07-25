Man fatally struck by car in northeast Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was fatally struck by a car Thursday in northeast Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the area of Northeast 15th Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said the victim was trying to cross the eastbound lanes of Miami Gardens Drive when he was struck by a beige Chevrolet sedan.

The driver of the Chevy remained at the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Eastbound lanes of Miami Gardens Drive were shut down at Northeast 14th Avenue after the crash.

Authorities did not immediately say whether the victim was walking in a crosswalk when the incident occurred.

The driver's and the victim's identities have not been released.



