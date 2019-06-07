Man found shot in neck at Valero gas station in northwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade police inspect a car with a shattered driver's side window parked at a Valero gas station on Northwest 79th Street.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was found shot in the neck Friday morning at a northwest Miami-Dade County gas station.

The man was found with a gunshot wound to the neck shortly after 4 a.m. at a Valero gas station on Northwest 79th Street.

Minutes earlier, Miami-Dade police were called to a shooting blocks away at Club 79, Detective Angel Rodriguez said.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. He was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police could be seen collecting evidence from a car parked outside the gas station with a shattered driver's side window.

No other information about the shooting was immediately known.

Detectives are investigating.

