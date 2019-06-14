Man has been drinking alcohol before crashing into bicyclist, troopers say

Nelson Rivera-Rodriguez, 33, of Homestead, is accused of fleeing the scene after crashing his car into a bicyclist in Miami-Dade County, killing the victim.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man had been drinking alcohol before he crashed his car into a bicyclist Thursday morning on U.S. 1 in Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

Nelson Rivera-Rodriguez, 33, of Homestead, faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in a death, DUI and DUI manslaughter/failing to render aid to the victim.

The fatal hit-and-run crash occurred in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 1 near Southwest 260th Street.

According to an arrest report, Rivera-Rodriguez was driving a Chevrolet sedan when it struck a bicyclist who was attempting to cross U.S. 1. around 3:30 a.m.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said Rivera-Rodriguez continued driving south on U.S. 1, but the car was stopped by Miami-Dade police a short time later near Southwest 296th Street.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His identification was being withheld pending notification of family.

According to the arrest report, Rivera-Rodriguez smelled of alcohol when he was pulled over and had watery, bloodshot eyes.

Authorities said Rivera-Rodriguez consented to a Breathalyzer test, the results of which were .120/.114 just before 6 a.m.

Police said he also agreed to provide a blood sample, which has been sent to a lab for toxicology testing.

Rivera-Rodriguez appeared in court Friday morning, at which time he was ordered held in lieu of a $30,000 bond. If he posts bail, he will be placed on house arrest with an alcohol-detection bracelet. A judge also ordered him not to drive or drink alcohol.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.