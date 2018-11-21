Man in custody following domestic dispute in northeast Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is in custody following a domestic dispute in northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade police said the incident occurred Wednesday morning at a home at 20701 NE 13th Ave.

It appears the suspect had barricaded himself inside the home before police arrived.

Authorities confirmed that children were inside the home at the time, but all of the kids got out of the home safely.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after 8:30 a.m. as paramedics treated the man, who was lying on the ground.

No other details were immediately known.

