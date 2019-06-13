Man issued trespassing warning after being spotted in doctor's coat at hospital

MIAMI - The Florida Department of Health has been notified about a man who has been spotted at several local hospitals wearing an unofficial physician lab coat, a Jackson Health System spokeswoman confirmed Thursday in a statement.

According to the statement, the man was last spotted Wednesday by public safety staff at the Jackson Memorial Medical Center campus.

Police were notified and the man was issued a trespassing warning and a cease and desist letter.

"Jackson is taking this suspicious activity seriously and has notified the Florida Department of Health, which launched an investigation into this matter," the statement read.

The man's identity has not been publically released.

