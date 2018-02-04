Man killed after fight over woman in Florida City, police say

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. - A man was shot and killed late Saturday in a dispute over a woman, Florida City police said.

Police said a group of people approached the victim about 10 p.m. outside a home in the 800 block of Northwest Fifth Court. An argument ensued and the man wounded, police said.

The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The woman involved in the dispute stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Police did not provide a description of the gunman.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

