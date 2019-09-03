Man killed, another injured in Cutler Bay house fire

A man tried to rescue his neighbor from a burning home early Tuesday in Cutler Bay.

CUTLER BAY, Fla. - An early morning house fire Tuesday in Cutler Bay left one man dead and another man injured.

The fire started about 2:30 a.m. at a home on Southwest 89th Court.

A neighbor ran inside to try to save the man trapped inside the burning home, but he was unsuccessful.

According to the neighbor's daughter, two dogs ran out when her father opened the door to the burning house.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and were able to get to the victim, who was mortally injured.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the victim was taken to Jackson South Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The man who tried to save his neighbor was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

