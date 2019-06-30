Man killed, another injured in Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One man was killed and another was injured during a shooting Saturday in northwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

Miami-Dade police are still searching for the shooter.

Officers were called to a shooting outside the St. George Apartments off Northwest 26th Avenue and Northwest 52nd Street, Detective Lee Cowart said.

Upon arrival, officers disovered two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Witnesses told Local 10 News they heard a barrage of gunfire before the shooter fled the scene. More than 50 evidence markers could be seen next to shell casings on the street outside the building.

Yellow markers sit next to bullet casings found outside Miami-Dade apartment building where one person was shot Saturday.

"I feel like it was my fault he got shot," Tony Doyle, the victim's employer, said. "If I would've never put him down here he would've never got hit."

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting, and anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

