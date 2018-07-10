Man killed, another shot in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - One man was killed and another man was wounded Monday in a shooting in Miami Gardens, police said.

Officer Carlos Austin, a spokesman for the Miami Gardens Police Department, said a gunman fired multiple times at a group of people near Northwest 15th Avenue and Northwest 207th Street, killing one man and grazing another.

Austin said the wounded man ran to the 1300 block of Northwest 203rd Street. Paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police said the shooter may be driving an older model white Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

