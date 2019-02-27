Man killed near Naranja Park appeared to be trying to protect girlfriend, friend says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old man who was killed near Naranja Park over the weekend appeared to have been trying to protect his girlfriend, a family friend told Local 10 News Wednesday.

The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Miami-Dade police identified the victim as Alston Heath.

A family friend told Local 10 News she believes Heath was caught in random, senseless gunfire and may not have been specifically targeted.

She and other onlookers said it appeared he was protecting his girlfriend when he was fatally shot.

Miami-Dade police have not provided a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.