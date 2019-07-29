Man killed outside Family Dollar in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A man was killed Sunday afternoon outside of a Family Dollar in Miami-Dade County's city of Miami Gardens.

Officers responded to the store at 1700 NW 183rd St., in the city's Scott Lake area, near the Rolling Oaks Park.

A witness who lives in the neighborhood reported hearing about four gun shots.

Several witnesses, who did not want to be identified, said the victim was known as "Loose," a homeless man who had said he was hiding from someone.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the murder to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

