Man killed outside Florida Department of Corrections building in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A man was killed Wednesday morning outside a Florida Department of Corrections parole office in Miami Gardens, authorities confirmed.

Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol was outside the building at 3601 NW 167th St. after the incident and saw a white SUV with bullet holes and a shattered window.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the SUV parking before two people suddenly run up to it. As they disappear out of view behind a truck, they began shooting.

They then turned, ran back across the parking lot and jumped into a waiting SUV before driving away.

Margol said several people were crying at the scene.

Miami-Dade police were assisting the Miami Gardens Police Department in the investigation.

A spokeswoman for Miami Gardens PD said detectives believe the victim was targeted and this was not a random shooting.

No other details were immediately released.



