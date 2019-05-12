Man killed, woman wounded in shootout in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. - A man was killed and a woman was wounded during a shootout Sunday outside the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday outside the resort in the 18000 block of Collins Avenue.

Paramedics transported the 19-year-old woman to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center. Her condition was not disclosed.

Police are searching for a silver GMC Yukon with Florida tag BNE 3360. Police are looking for three suspects. Police said the suspects were armed with an AK-47 and several handguns.

Aventura police said in a statement that they were investigating a shooting that may be related to the incident at Trump International Beach Resort.

Aventura police said a driver was shot and described his injuries as not life-threatening.

"An incident happened in Sunny Isles. We are working with investigators to see if they are related. Neither indicates a hate crime or terrorist event," Aventura police said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.