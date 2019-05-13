Man killed, woman wounded in shootout involving rappers

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. - A man was killed and a woman was wounded during a shootout Sunday outside the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach, authorities said.

Witnesses said the shooting started around 1:30 p.m. when two groups of rappers got into an argument outside the resort and exchanged gunfire.

However, police aren't confirming if it was an altercation between rappers and are questioning people.

Authorities said four individuals were detained after a car that left Sunny Isles was found at Gate 5 of the Rolling Loud music festival.

A friend of the man who was killed told Local 10 News reporter Sanela Sabovic that the man -- an employee of Hertz Rental Car -- was caught in the crossfire when the two entourages began firing.

The man killed has been identified as 43-year-old Muhammed Jrati.

Paramedics took the 19-year-old woman to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center. Her condition was not disclosed. Witnesses said the woman was the girlfriend of rapper NBA YoungBoy, who was scheduled to perform Sunday at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens.

A 5-year-old child was also grazed by a bullet, but was not taken to a hospital.

Photo courtesy of @madisonXcassidy

Witnesses said a group that included rapper NBA Youngboy (above) was involved in the shooting.

Police are searching for a silver GMC Yukon with Florida tag BNE 3360. Police are looking for three suspects. Police said the suspects were armed with an AK-47 and several handguns.

Aventura police said in a statement that they were investigating a second shooting that may be related to the incident at Trump International Beach Resort.

Maj. Michael Bentolila said a driver was shot and described his injuries as not life-threatening.

"We are working with investigators to see if they are related," he said. "Neither indicates a hate crime or terrorist event."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.