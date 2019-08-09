Man leaves gun at Miami-Dade Police Department counter, police say

DORAL, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are searching for a man Friday who they said left a gun at their public records counter.

The incident occurred at the Police Department's headquarters at 9105 NW 25th St. in Doral.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Argemis Colome said it's unclear whether any threat was made when the gun was left at the counter.

Police said the building was not placed on lockdown, but the department's K-9 Unit and Priority Response Team conducted a precautionary sweep of the property.

No other details were immediately released.

