Man masturbates in front of several women in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are searching for a man who has been exposing himself and masturbating in front of women in northwest Miami-Dade.

"I thought he was going to kill me because I thought he had a gun," one victim said.

Speaking to Local 10 News reporter Christian De La Rosa on the phone, the victim said the man exposed and pleasured himself in front of her apartment.

"I was still in my pajamas when this occurred," she said. "And I started screaming for help several times, and he wouldn't move. And then I noticed his hand was in his pelvis area, and I didn't know if he had a gun until I saw him that he started to masturbate, and then he took off running."

Police said the incident is just one of several alleged encounters reported in several communities along Northwest 57th Avenue.

A neighbor's Ring camera recently recorded a suspicious man peeking around a corner of the breezeway and walking back quickly, appearing to be taking off a mask.

Another surveillance camera captured a man appearing to be running away.

Victims sent Local 10 News a letter from their apartment complex management, warning families of the alleged pervert on the loose.

"I can't sleep at night," the victim told De La Rosa.

Police have not yet released a description of the man.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

