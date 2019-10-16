Man on ATV shot at, stray bullet hits house

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - A man on an ATV was rushed to the hospital by a good Samaritan late Tuesday night.

According to neighbors, sounds of gunfire erupted near 158th Avenue and Newton Road with a man on an ATV the apparent target. It's unclear whether the man on the ATV was shot or suffered injuries from wrecking the vehicle.

The driver of the ATV was put into the back of a pickup truck and driven to a hospital, witnesses said. The driver's condition is unknown.

One resident reported at least one bullet from the shooting went through his window and struck a wall inside his home.

Officials are still investigating the details of the incident.

